Vince McMahon Reimburses WWE Millions In Connection To Misconduct Investigation, SEC Filing Shows

Vince McMahon has reimbursed World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) millions to cover the costs related to a sexual misconduct investigation last year, according to an SEC filing.

The wrestling promotion declared that McMahon is paying the company back roughly $17.4 million for “the costs that have been incurred and paid by the Company and/or its subsidiaries, through January 31, 2023, in connection with and/or arising from the investigation conducted by a special committee of the Company’s board of directors,” according to an SEC filing.

New WWE filing with the SEC reports Vince McMahon yesterday paid $17.4 million toward costs for the Board’s investigation, which was related to sexual misconduct allegations against him and former executive John Laurinaitis. Vince also agreed to pay additional costs incurred. pic.twitter.com/ABO5HsspTS — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 24, 2023

McMahon briefly retired from WWE in July 2022 after the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon allegedly paid a former WWE female staffer millions to cover-up an alleged affair. (RELATED: ‘Going To Get F*cking Murked’: UFC Star Jorge Masvidal Absolutely Flames Defunding The Police)

McMahon returned to the company less than six months after his retirement announcement and has been on the WWE’s board of directors ever since. The 77-year-old billionaire was last seen on WWE programming last April at WrestleMania 38 when he pinned and defeated former NFL punter Pat McAfee in an impromptu wrestling match.