Pat McAfee Calls Jackson Mahomes And Brittany Matthews ‘The Tag Team Of Insufferability’

Pat McAfee recently had some blunt thoughts about Patrick Mahomes’ family.

Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews might be the two most annoying people associated with the game of football, and they routinely end up in the news for all the wrong reasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the former Colts punter pretty much said what the whole country is thinking and referred to the duo as “the tag team of insufferabilty.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Sends Insane Tweet After Behaving Like An Idiot https://t.co/PE0ExqEcnt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2022

McAfee said the following during the Thursday episode of his show when talking about Mahomes’ brother and future wife, according to BroBible:

Off the field, there’s videos obviously surfacing yesterday from the tag team of insufferabilty over there. I mean, there is just a lot of stuff, but I think next season, we’ll see a very different group…This off-season there’s going to be a lot of reflection, right…And I wonder, you know, if they’ll have a family sit down and just be like, ‘It feels like everybody likes me personally. I know this is very selfish to say because football is a team sport and the family is a family thing, but boy, it does feel like the only bullsh*t I really deal with is, is because of you two right there.’”

You can watch the full clip below.

Hats off to Pat McAfee. I couldn’t have said it better if I tried. That’s exactly how I feel and most people who watch the NFL feel the same way.

Mahomes is out there slicing and dicing against some of the best defenses in the NFL, and yet, his family just can’t stay out of the way.

Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn’t want anyone to have to go to jail tonight pic.twitter.com/ggcJN6Vxfl — Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) January 24, 2022

Recently, it seems like we’re talking about Jackson and Brittany more often than we’re talking about the Kansas City Chiefs superstar.

That’s a bad situation, folks. Once your family becomes a distraction as a star athlete or celebrity, things have gone off the rails.

Well, that’s where Mahomes is currently at in his life, and he needs to get it under control sooner than later.

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

Hopefully, he figures out a way to get the duo to chill the hell out because people are tired of hearing about them.