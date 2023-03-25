Trump Holds First Campaign Rally As Possible Indictment Looms

Former President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally since announcing his 2024 presidential bid on Saturday, taking the stage in Waco, Texas.

Trump disembarked from Trump Force One and walked directly past thousands of supporters standing on the tarmac to the tune of “God Bless the U.S.A.” Attendants were then asked to place their hands on their hearts as “Justice for All” by the J6 Prison Choir played. (RELATED: January 6 Prison Choir Has The Number One Song In The Country)

His remarks focused on “the weaponization” of the Department of Justice under the Biden administration, saying Democrats are using “investigations” against Republican rivals because it’s “harder for them to stuff the ballot boxes.”

In his speech, Trump mentioned the possible indictment coming from Manhattan relating to his alleged payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump had said Saturday he was expecting to be arrested Tuesday, but after delays, the earliest the grand jury deliberating the case would issue a verdict is Monday.

“The District Attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the Department of Injustice in Washington, D.C., was investigating me for something that is not a crime. Not a misdemeanor. Not an affair. I never liked horse face,” Trump said, referencing the allegation that he slept with Daniels.

“That wouldn’t be the one. There is no one. We have a great first lady,” Trump added.

The former president also spoke about how he took on China and Russia, how “disloyal” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is, the possibility of Democrats “stealing” the 2024 election, Jan. 6, the war in Ukraine, and more.

He stressed that the 2024 election will be a “pivotal” moment for the country, saying, “either the Deep State destroys America or we destroy the Deep State.”

Trump announced his Texas leadership team before his speech, declaring that Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Republican Texas Reps. Ronny Jackson, Troy Nehls, Wesley Hunt, Michael Burgess, Pete Sessions, John Carter, Randy Weber, Roger Williams, Brian Babin, Beth Van Duyne and Pat Fallon — among others — would be part of the group.