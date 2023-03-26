Biden Claims House Republicans Want To Cut Funding For Border Security

President Joe Biden said Saturday that House Republicans want to cut funding for border security and called for more resources to secure the southern border.

“MAGA House Republican proposals would slash funding for border security – a move that could allow nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl into our country. We need more resources to secure the border. Not less,” Biden tweeted from his government account. He posted a picture of himself with employees of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol below the tweet. Twitter users responded mercilessly to Biden’s tweet by criticizing his immigration policy and calling for it to be fact checked. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden Admin Flew Migrants Caught Illegally Crossing Over From Canada To The Southern Border, Memo Reveals)

MAGA House Republican proposals would slash funding for border security – a move that could allow nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl into our country. We need more resources to secure the border. Not less. pic.twitter.com/bKuQnFPuzP — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2023

Biden’s tweet echoes a Mar. 20 White House statement about budget cuts proposed by the House Freedom Caucus (HFC). The White House claimed the HFC proposal would lead to 2,000 border patrol agents being cut, based on the Office of Management and Budget’s analysis of the Freedom Caucus’ proposal.

HFC responded to the White House statement, tweeting “All the money in the world won’t stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal crossings if the president won’t enforce the laws to secure the border.” The HFC plan does not say it would cut the number of border patrol agents, and HFC Chair Scott Perry described the plan as a “smear” to Fox News. A fact check by Newsweek rated the Biden administration’s claim as “false” based on the HFC response.

Border crossings have surged to new records under the Biden administration. Fiscal Year 2022 saw a record 2.3 million migrant encounters by federal authorities, with an estimated 600,000 migrants evading border patrol. In December 2022, migrant encounters surpassed 250,000 and broke the monthly record.

The Biden administration has fought to end Title 42, a border security order instituted by President Trump in 2020 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Ending Title 42 is expected to increase the flow of migrants to the Southern border and Republicans have waged a legal battle against the administration to keep the policy in place.