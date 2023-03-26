Marvel Leading Actor Arrested On Charges Of Assault, Strangulation

One of Marvel’s leading actors has found himself in hot water after being arrested this weekend on serious charges, according to reports.

Jonathan Majors, star of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III, was arrested this weekend on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment. Reports claim that the 33 year-old Majors assaulted an unnamed 30 year-old woman in a domestic dispute. The acclaimed actor allegedly assaulted the unnamed woman in a New York City residence in the Chelsea neighborhood. Police responded to the alleged dispute around 11 am. (RELATED: This Incredible — And True — Korean War Story Is Getting Hollywood Treatment That Would Make Tom Cruise Jealous)

Jonathan Majors arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in NYC; his rep says he’s done nothing wrong https://t.co/Hef2KrTI0c — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 25, 2023

Majors’s representatives released a statement denying the allegations and claiming that the actor’s name would soon be cleared.

“He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” his representatives wrote, in a statement to

Jonathan Majors is widely considered to be one of Hollywood’s newest superstars. The actor plays Kang, the current main villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also starred in Creed III, which opened to $100 million at the box office. His performances in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and A24’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco were critically acclaimed.