‘Something Very Dramatic Has Changed’: Matt Taibbi Says Democrats Have Ditched Free Speech

Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi believes Democrats have abandoned their support for free speech based on their response to the release of a series of internal Twitter documents related to censorship and prominent account restrictions.

Taibbi appeared on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo” and was asked how Democrats reacted to the Twitter Files revelations. (RELATED: ‘Humiliating Sh*t’: Corporate Media And Liberals Circle The Wagon, Attack Matt Taibbi For Unveiling ‘Twitter Files’)

“About all of this — Matt, how do you feel about all of this? I know before you started discovering this bad behavior, you identified as a Democrat, and now you’ve got all of your friends, quote-unquote, in the media attacking you for exposing this,” Bartiromo asked.

“Yeah, it’s funny, I mean, I was raised in a traditional ACLU liberal, I believed in free speech all my life. That was one of the things, frankly, that attracted me to the Democratic Party when I was a kid, the idea that we were the party that believed in letting everybody have a say, and we’ll just make a better argument, and that’s how the system works,” Taibbi said.

“Apparently, something very dramatic has changed in politics in America, and there’s been a shift. There’s no question about it anymore, that now the parties have had a complete reversal on how they read these issues.”

Taibbi led the team of journalists who reported on the inner workings of Twitter and how government agencies pressured the platform to censor content online. They were criticized as “so-called journalists” and accused of cherry-picking information by Democrats during a congressional hearing about the Twitter Files.

Taibbi was known for his long career with Rolling Stone before he moved to Substack. He has written multiple New York Times bestsellers and won the 2008 National Magazine Award for columns and commentary.