‘I Am Shattered’: Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces Death Of His Son

Tony-award winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber announced Saturday that his 43-year-old son Nicholas has passed away just days after being hospitalized for gastric cancer.

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” Webber announced on social media March 25.

Nicholas shared his father’s musical talent for composing, scoring the BBC One drama “Love, Lies and Records” as well as a theatrical and symphonic adaption of the novel “The Little Prince” in 2009, The Guardian reported. Nicholas also collaborated on “Fat Friends: The Musical” in 2017, the outlet stated.

Nicholas was also a Grammy-nominated producer, mixing his father’s Symphonic Suites and co-producing and mixing the initial concept for what would become his father’s newest Broadway musical ,”Bad Cinderella’, the outlet reported. That musical debuted in New York City at the Imperial on March 23 after a short stint in London’s West-End in 2021, according to Variety. Webber missed the opening previews of the show due to his son’s illness.

“We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family,” Webber said in a released statement regarding his absence at the premiere, as reported by Broadway World. (RELATED: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals His Son In Critically Ill)

Nicholas’ final project was composing the score for a feature film entitled “The Last Bus” in 2021, according to IMDB.