Pregnant Dunkin’ Worker Falls Ill After Being Exposed To Fentanyl Folded In Dollar Bill

A pregnant Dunkin’ drive-thru employee reportedly began feeling ill after she touched fentanyl folded in a $10 bill paid by a customer.

The unidentified worker sought medical attention Wednesday after unknowingly being exposed to the lethal drug in the cash a man handed her, according to Miami Herald.

A 42-year-old man from Norway, Maine was arrested by the Oxford Police Department, according to a Thursday news release.

Dunkin’ staff reported seeing the suspect falling asleep in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane.

A white powder substance folded into the $10 bill fell allegedly onto the counter and the pregnant employee’s hands as she accepted payment. The substance was confirmed to be fentanyl after testing by authorities. (RELATED: Man Arrested In Connection To Michigan’s Largest Ever Fentanyl Bust, Police Say)

After the man received his order, he drove away.

Medical responders determined the victim had no lasting health problems.

The suspect was arrested at the police department after receiving a call from authorities claiming they had to speak to him. He faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon/substance and possession of a schedule “W” drug. Police Chief Rickie Jack confirmed the incident occurred at the Dunkin’.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It is one of the most common drugs associated with drug overdose deaths in the United States, according to the NIDA.

Lawmakers in several states are advocating for harsher penalties on fentanyl dealers as drug overdose deaths reach record highs from synthetic opioids produced in China and transported across the southern border.