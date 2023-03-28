Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić Makes Absolutely Insane Play That Will Leave You Like ‘How Did He Do That?!’

Just … how?

The Dallas Mavericks squared off against the Indiana Pacers Monday night, but earlier in the day before the game, Luka Dončić wasn’t going to play — this prior to the NBA rescinding his 16th technical foul. And luckily that happened, because Dončić gave us one gem of a play that will leave you absolutely stunned.

During the game, Dončić got trapped in the corner by two Pacers defenders, which forced Dončić to leap in the air and throw the most beautiful bullet skip pass that you will ever see to a wide-open Jaden Hardy, with Hardy hitting a three-point shot to complete a work of art.

Just an outright incredible play.

EVERY ANGLE of Luka’s ridiculous dime from the corner 📹 pic.twitter.com/HrAdhTbrnN — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2023

It was so great of a pass that Dončić labeled it as one of the best that he’s ever made.

Luka Dončić on his insane pass to Jaden Hardy: “Probably one of the best passes I made for me. So you know, I’m just glad it went through.” He said he hasn’t seen the social media buzz on the pass yet, he was playing dominoes against his father. 📱 pic.twitter.com/A5EhewMLFH — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) March 28, 2023

Holy cow, Luka Dončić is absolutely unbelievable.

I'm like most people when it comes to Luka. When you go by looks, he looks nothing like an NBA player. He just looks like your normal white dude that you see walking down the street. But in reality, this man will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of basketball. He's like a real-life 2K player.

It’s absolutely amazing what this man does, and I’m here for the ride.