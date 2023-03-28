REPORT: LSU Student Allegedly Breaks Into Football Stadium And Steals A Ton Of Beer, Police Say

A student from Louisiana State University (LSU) allegedly broke into Tiger Stadium, where the school’s football team plays, and stole $1,500 worth of beer, according to police.

Nineteen-year-old Bryce Pelayo Tilotta allegedly admitted to stealing several cases of beer from the stadium, LSU Police said, according to WGNO.

Authorities say that a group of college men were caught with numerous cases of beer outside of the stadium around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, the outlet noted. When they spotted an officer from LSU Police, they allegedly took off running.

At the time, campus police weren’t able to catch them, however, they were able to track down the truck that some of the men left in. Footage showed the men allegedly grabbing beer from the stadium and putting it into the black pickup, according to authorities. It was later identified as Tilotta’s truck, WGNO reported.

Police say they don’t know how the men got into the stadium which has a security fence, the outlet reported.

Authorities reportedly found cases of beer after Tilotta let them search his room, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Slammed With Lawsuit From Alleged Daughter)

“After being advised of his Miranda right in an interview, Tilotta admitted to taking the beer from the stadium in his truck,” the affidavit stated, WGNO reported. Tilotta was hit with one charge of simple burglary.