Joe Burrow Says He Thought About Becoming An Investment Banker When He Wasn’t Playing In College

Joe Burrow nearly took a very different career path.

In an interview with Chris Simms, the Cincinnati Bengals superstar passer revealed that he thought about getting into investment banking when he wasn’t playing at Ohio State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL thought about stepping away the game. You can watch him break it down below.

“There were times where I started updating my resume, thinking about being an investment banker.” Yes, even Joe Cool has doubted himself at times. See my full interview with @JoeyB here: https://t.co/2gVutXBHxV pic.twitter.com/kixwAIOE4l — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 23, 2022

For those of you who might have forgotten, Burrow started his college career at Ohio State, and he was in an outrageously stacked quarterback room.

Eventually when it looked like he might get a shot at getting on the field, Dwayne Haskins beat him out for the starting job. Eventually, he transferred to LSU and the rest is history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joeyb_9)

In his final season of college football, Burrow won the Heisman and a national title. So, it all worked out for Burrow in the end and he became the first pick in the NFL draft.

However, it is a bit comical to envision him in a suit doing investment banking instead of slinging passes on Sundays. He probably still would have made a lot of money, but not nearly as much as he’s making now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joeyb_9)

Burrow’s story is also a reminder to never give up. You never know when your big break might come. If he’d never transferred to LSU and fought like hell to continue his career, he might not be a household name in the sports world.

Fortunately for him Burrow, he’s a gritty dude and didn’t quit. Now, he’s crushing life. You just love to see it!