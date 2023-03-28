Sunny Hostin Suggests Black People In US Are Treated Worse Than Muslims In China

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin suggested Tuesday that black people in the U.S. are treated worse than Uyghur Muslims placed in Chinese concentration camps.

During a discussion about the drop in American patriotism, Hostin said she does not recognize American exceptionalism because of “white supremacy.” Her criticism of the U.S. led her to compare the incarceration of black people to Uyghur Muslims in China.

“The notion of patriotism and the notion of America and the American flag has been co-opted by the right as if they are true patriots,” she said. “But when I listen to Christopher Wray, the head of the FBI, he said white supremacy is the biggest domestic threat to this country and so as a woman of color with a six-foot-two black kid in college and a five-foot-seven, five-foot-eight black kid in high school, I don’t see that part of American exceptionalism, I’m sorry. I think this country has a lot of problems that could be solved. Yes, maybe they’re putting Muslims in jail in Afghanistan I think you mentioned — in China, they’re putting a lot more black people in jail here.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Hostin which country she would prefer to the U.S.. Hostin pondered for a few moments and said she would rather be in the nation of Ghana, Africa.

An estimated 800,000 to two million Uyghur and other Muslims have been detained in China since 2017, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The U.S. and other nations have described China’s treatment of the group as genocide, and the United Nations human rights office has said the violations could constitute crimes against humanity. (RELATED: Chinese Ambassador Says Uighur Concentration Camps Are ‘Not Entirely Different’ From Those In Europe, US)

Outside of the detention camps, Uyghur Muslims face strict surveillance, forced sterilizations, forced labor and a variety of other human rights abuses, the Council on Foreign Relations reported.