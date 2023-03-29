Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Breaks Down While Sharing Photos Of Aborted Full-Term Babies

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna broke down while showing pictures of babies aborted in Washington, D.C., at full term during a hearing before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

The bodies of 115 aborted babies were found at the home of anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy in March 2022, including five that appeared to have been aborted in later stages of gestation. Despite concerns that the Washington Surgi-Clinic had violated the federal Partial Birth Abortion Act and the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act, D.C.’s medical examiner has no plans to perform autopsies on the five late-term aborted babies as of April 2022. (RELATED: Female Students Sue Sorority For Admitting Biological Male Who Allegedly Gets Aroused Watching Women Undress)

“One of the most egregious crimes occurred in DC with absolutely no hearing and no oversight,” Luna said, displaying posters with pictures of the aborted babies. “On March 5th, 2022 a pro-life group received a box containing bodies of 115 children from a worker that was taking it from a Washington surgery center to be incinerated at a renewable waste facility. Inside the box along with 110 early term babies were 5 full term babies.”

One of the most egregious crimes occurred in D.C. without any oversight. Look at these pictures. Some of these babies were born alive.@councilofdc agreed Dr. Santangelo’s medical license must be revoked. pic.twitter.com/rdwdTkFNIE — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 29, 2023

“I encourage all of you to look at these photos, because some of these babies were born alive. These five babies are Christopher, a full term baby boy whose body was almost fully in tact, Harriet, a baby who was born with one eye open, Phoenix, a baby that was born in call, meaning an amniotic sac, and Holly and Angel, two babies that were dismembered and mutilated to the point they were in pieces,” Luna continued, breaking down in tears.

“Some of my colleagues on this committee say they care about the safety of children, yet they have failed and turn a blind eye to this awful situation because it does not fit their narrative. And I encourage all of you again to — cuz I see a lot of people looking at these photos — to look at these photos. Because this is horrific, and this is known as late-term abortion.”