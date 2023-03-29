TikTok’s Chinese Parent Company Pushes New App

As TikTok faces a possible ban based on perceived national security risks from its Beijing-based parent company ByteDance, the Chinese owner is promoting a new app called Lemon8, according to The New York Times.

Creators are describing Lemon8 as a blend of Pinterest and Instagram and it is picture-based, according to Insider. ByteDance, through marketing companies they hired, sent a recruiting message last week to Americans who are active social media creators, according to the NYT.

“ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, invites you to become a launching creator on their new Lemon8 platform before it officially rolls out in the United States!” it said.

The NYT reviewed materials that revealed that Lemon8’s goal is to be a leading worldwide social media service, citing the dominance of its “sister company TikTok,” and that the quietly launched app uses “the same recommendation engine that helps TikTok succeed.” At first, the platform is going to center on subjects such as fashion, healthy food and wellness, according to the NYT.

This recruitment by ByteDance comes as the Biden administration has threatened to force TikTok to divest from its Chinese owners or face a nationwide ban. Lemon8 is already available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and has thousands of positive reviews on both. (RELATED: Americans Are Increasingly Hooked On Chinese-Tied Apps, Not Just TikTok: REPORT)

ByteDance is plotting a worldwide promotion in May to lure additional users, according to emails to creators reviewed by the NYT. Lemon8 stated it reached 5 million active global users last year as it spread to more countries, according to the NYT.

ByteDance reportedly spied on American journalists in 2022, according to Forbes. Chinese law allows the government to collect information from companies based there for national security purposes, according to CNBC.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

