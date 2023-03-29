Dem Governor’s Spokesperson Resigns After Posting Threat Against ‘Transphobes’ Hours After Nashville Shooting

The spokesperson for Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs reportedly resigned Wednesday after posting a threat against “transphobes” just hours after a transgender individual shot up a Christian elementary school in Nashville.

Hobbs’ spokesperson Josselyn Berry posted an image on Twitter later Monday showing a woman with a handgun from the 1980 movie “Gloria.” The image was captioned “us when we see transphobes.”

Either @katiehobbs fires her comms person for encouraging gun violence after the Christian school shooting or she endorses the act… there’s no in between. pic.twitter.com/T3p3bmVw2o — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 29, 2023

Berry’s post came just hours after transgender Audrey Hale opened fire in a Christian elementary school and killed three nine-year-olds and three adults before police fatally shot her.

The Arizona Freedom Caucus called for Berry to step down saying “calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable,” according to AZ Central.

Hobbs’ office confirmed Wednesday that berry resigned and a full statement is expected soon, according to CBS 5 News political editor Dennis Welch.

#Breaking: ⁦@GovernorHobbs⁩ office has confirmed that press secretary ⁦@joss_berry⁩ has resigned this morning after posting this image on Twitter . Expect a full statement shortly. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/JOimLiWXj0 — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 29, 2023

Left-wing media has since struggled to identify Hale, fearing to misgender her. (RELATED: Lemon Pushes Back Against Analyst Who Tries To Dismiss Nashville Shooter’s Gender: ‘Important Part Of The Conversation’)

CNN quietly scrubbed any mention of gender from a Monday article about Hale, originally headlining their piece “28-year-old woman kills 3 students and 3 adults at private Christian school in Nashville, police say.”

The outlet later updated their headline to “Nashville private school shooting suspect had maps of building and scouted possible second attack location, police say.”

USA Today posted to Twitter Monday after identifying Hale as a woman, saying “officials had initially misidentified the gender of the shooter.”

Hobbs’ office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.