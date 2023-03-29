Scarborough Says GOP Has ‘Made Up’ The ‘Freedom’ Of The Second Amendment

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Wednesday that Republicans have “made up” freedom in the Second Amendment and blamed them for Monday’s shooting at a Christian elementary school.

The Nashville Police Department received a call at 10:13 a.m. Monday morning about shots fired at a private Christian elementary school and arrived on scene. Upon arrival, 28-year-old transgender Audrey Hale opened fire on the officers from the second floor before five officers entered the building and fatally shot Hale.

Scarborough argued the Second Amendment doesn’t protect “the right to carry around weapons of war.”

“They talk about a freedom – they talk a freedom that they have made up in their own twisted heads because they have been whipped into a paranoid frenzy by the NRA for twenty-five years. From jack-booted thugs when Bush 41 quit, all the way through where now they’re claiming the Second Amendment protects things it just doesn’t protect. They should read Scalia’s own words in Heller. It doesn’t protect the right to carry around weapons of war,” Scarborough said. (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows Nashville Cops Taking Out Trans Shooter)

Scarborough was referring to the 2008 Supreme Court case District of Columbia v. Heller in which the court ruled 5-4 the Second Amendment guarantees the right to own a gun and to use that gun for self-defense purposes.

During the same segment Scarborough blamed Republicans for the shooting.

“Because of Republicans, because of the NRA, because of the gun manufacturers who make millions and millions and billions of dollars, we now live in a society where the cops are afraid of the convicts, where former presidents … they make martyrs out of convicts who stormed the United States Capitol. These Republicans are the enemy of the rule of law,” Scarborough said.