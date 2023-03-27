CNN Stealth Edits Piece To Remove ‘Woman’ From Story About Transgender Nashville School Shooter

CNN quietly scrubbed any mention of gender from an article Monday about the suspected Nashville, Tennessee, school shooter after authorities confirmed the suspect is transgender.

CNN originally headlined their article as “28-year-old woman kills 3 students and 3 adults at private Christian school in Nashville, police say.”

The suspected shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, a biological woman who is transgender and goes by “he/him” pronouns, opened fire in a Christian school in Nashville, killing three students and three staff members.

Once authorities confirmed Hale identified as transgender, the outlet was quick to scrub all mentions of gender from their piece, changing their headline to: “Nashville private school shooting suspect had manifesto, maps of building and scouted possible second attack location, police say,” according to a screenshot of the headline.

The corporate media is scrambling to remove the word “woman” from their headlines. pic.twitter.com/JWl6hElynZ — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 27, 2023

The article was once again updated to read, “Nashville private school shooting suspect had maps of building and scouted possible second attack location, police say.”

The article does not include a single mention of the word “woman” or “transgender,” instead referring to Hale simply by name or as “the shooter.” (RELATED: CNN Guest Calls For Mass Gun Confiscation After Nashville School Shooting)

Hale was reportedly previously a student at the elementary school and allegedly left a manifesto authorities have yet to release. A LinkedIn page appearing to belong to Hale indicates Hale identified as a “he/him” and received an award in 2015 from the Nossi College of Art. A page from Nossi College of Art and Design previously listed Hale as a student on the spring 2016 dean’s list but the website has seemingly been updated to remove Hale’s name.

The Daily Caller reached out to Nossi College of Art and Design and asked why Hale has suddenly been wiped from the website but was not provided an answer.