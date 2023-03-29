Florida School Board Votes To Remove ‘This Book Is Gay’ From Middle School Libraries

The school board of Hillsborough County, Florida, voted Tuesday to remove copies of “This Book Is Gay” from middle school libraries.

Parents complained at a meeting Tuesday about the presence in middle school libraries of “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson, a sexually-explicit nonfiction book that discusses different sexualities, stereotypes and sexual activities, according to a transcript of the Hillsborough County Board Meeting. The book presented images of male and female genitals, same-sex intercourse and the use of dating apps like Grindr, as well as information on how to perform sexual acts. (RELATED: Here Are The Sexually Explicit Books Florida Is Working To Remove From Public Schools)

More than 60 parents appeared before the board to demand the book’s removal, which they argued was unlawful in public schools because of Florida laws prohibiting the circulation of products that depict “sexual conduct, sexual excitement, sexual battery, bestiality, or sadomasochistic abuse” to minors, according to The Hill.

“It is a universal truth that many men like sticking their willies inside things. I suspect it must be biological. Want to know the secret? Straight people have anal sex all the time, too,” a father said while reading a passage from the book about anal sex.

A mother pointed out that her call for removal is meant to “fight for children in the future of our country against this sexualization.”

The Hillsborough County school board did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

