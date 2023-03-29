Canadian Father Killed In Front Of Toddler And Fiancée After Reportedly Asking Man Stop Vaping

A man is in custody following the fatal stabbing of a Canadian father who reportedly asked the suspect to not vape in front of his three-year-old daughter, authorities say.

Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the broad-daylight stabbing of 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt outside of a Vancouver Starbucks on March 27, Global News reported. The graphic incident, which was shared on social media, was witnessed by multiple bystanders who looked on as Schmidt fell to the ground bleeding. (RELATED: ‘Barbaric And Completely Unprovoked Attack’: EMS Lieutenant Fatally Stabbed In Queens)

Vancouver police apprehended the suspect after witnesses detained him. Schmidt received first aid and was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died, First Post reported.

Man stabbed outside Starbucks in Vancouver, another in hospital https://t.co/YwODVAP9xI — National Post (@nationalpost) March 27, 2023

Schmidt was reportedly standing outside the Starbucks with his three-year-old daughter while his fiancée Ashley Umali was getting drinks inside. The “devoted” father reportedly requested Gosal stop vaping near his daughter, who was in a stroller, when he was fatally stabbed, according to The Vancouver Sun.

“It all started because he was vaping beside the baby. Ashley’s in shock, she watched the whole thing. She’s so devastated,” the victim’s mother, Kathy Schmidt, told the outlet. “He was just trying to protect his daughter. I’m angry and I’m sad,” she continued. (RELATED: Ten Dead, 15 Injured In Canada Mass Stabbing)

Video of the graphic stabbing was widely shared on social media, further upsetting Schmidt’s loved ones who pleaded for people to not watch or repost the “incredibly traumatizing” footage. “Someone took my brother’s life yesterday and another person filmed it (do NOT watch) instead of calling the police, and worse off, posted it on social media very clearly for views,” Jessica Foxx Foto stated, according to the outlet.

Vancouver’s mayor, Ken Sim expressed his horror over the stabbing, tweeting, “This is an awful and tragic story to hear about. Nobody should ever feel unsafe walking around out city. Our hearts go out to Mr Schmidt and his family.