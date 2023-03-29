Joe Scarborough Comes Unglued During Shrill Rant Against Republicans

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough became unglued Wednesday morning during a rant blaming Republicans for the Nashville school shooting that took place at a Christian elementary school Monday.

The Nashville Police Department received a call at 10:13 a.m. Monday morning about shots fired at a private Christian elementary school and arrived on scene. Upon arrival, a suspect, later identified as transgender 28-year-old Audrey Hale, opened fire on police from a second story window before five officers entered the school and fatally shot Hale.

Hale allegedly murdered three nine-year-old students and three adults. (RELATED: Lemon Pushes Back Against Analyst Who Tries To Dismiss Nashville Shooter’s Gender: ‘Important Part Of The Conversation’)

Scarborough lashed out at Republicans in a rant Wednesday, shifting the blame onto gun owners.

WATCH:

“Because of Republicans, because of the NRA, because of the gun manufacturers who make millions and millions and billions of dollars, we now live in a society where the cops are afraid of the convicts, where former presidents, former presidents, they make martyrs out of convicts who stormed the United States Capitol. These Republicans are the enemy of the rule of law,” Scarborough said.

“Everywhere we look they’re so worried about drag, you what – book hour, drag show whatever they do, all of this stupidity, they’re so afraid somebody’s going to read a book about Hank Aaron. They’re so afraid they’re going to read a book on Roberto Clemente, but they’re perfectly fine with AR-15s all over the fricking world. They’re sick.”

Scarborough isn’t the only one on the left blaming Republicans, with White House press sec. Karine Jean-Pierre saying Tuesday that it’s up to Republicans to pass an assault weapons ban.

“What I will say to Republicans in Congress, is what are you going to say to these parents? What are you going to say to these family members?”