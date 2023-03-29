Editorial

Texas Rangers Unveil A Giant-Sized Burger (And Other Huge Foods) That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Nathaniel Lowe #30 of the Texas Rangers celebrates a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on October 01, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Get ready to be hungry.

The Texas Rangers‘ 2023 Opening Day game comes Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, with the game taking place at the Rangers‘ Global Life Field with a 3:05 PM CT start time.

Before things get rolling, the franchise announced Monday multiple new additions to their concessions menu, and you know how they say everything is bigger in Texas?

You can certainly say that here.

The new foods are so giant that it’s creating a ton of buzz, so much so that it’s exceeded the actual hype around the team’s new season, which is saying a lot considering the team has Jacob deGrom pitching for them in their opening game.

Here are the new additions: Pizza Dawwg (which is a pizza on a hot dog bun). Flaming Hot Cheetos Pretzel (which features Flaming Hot Cheetos dust all over a giant pretzel), Corn Ribs (which nobody is exactly sure of what it is yet), Brisket Croissant (brisket in a croissant), PLT Sandwich (portabella, mushroom, lettuce, tomato), and then you have this bad boy (which is creating the most hype)…

The Boomstick Burger.

Here is a look at some of the rest of the menu:

Welp, there’s my word count. I’m going to go get some grub. (RELATED: Vegas Golden Knights Get Creative On Social Media After Losing Game To Edmonton Oilers)

See ya!