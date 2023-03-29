Texas Rangers Unveil A Giant-Sized Burger (And Other Huge Foods) That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Get ready to be hungry.

The Texas Rangers‘ 2023 Opening Day game comes Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, with the game taking place at the Rangers‘ Global Life Field with a 3:05 PM CT start time.

Before things get rolling, the franchise announced Monday multiple new additions to their concessions menu, and you know how they say everything is bigger in Texas?

You can certainly say that here.

The new foods are so giant that it’s creating a ton of buzz, so much so that it’s exceeded the actual hype around the team’s new season, which is saying a lot considering the team has Jacob deGrom pitching for them in their opening game.

Here are the new additions: Pizza Dawwg (which is a pizza on a hot dog bun). Flaming Hot Cheetos Pretzel (which features Flaming Hot Cheetos dust all over a giant pretzel), Corn Ribs (which nobody is exactly sure of what it is yet), Brisket Croissant (brisket in a croissant), PLT Sandwich (portabella, mushroom, lettuce, tomato), and then you have this bad boy (which is creating the most hype)…

The Boomstick Burger.

What’s wrong babe you’ve barely touched your boomstick burger pic.twitter.com/GtRpTJiR4d — David Ruff (@dcarterruff) March 28, 2023

Watching the @Rangers‘ “Boomstick” hot dog get made will make you want to move to Texas: http://t.co/2KsbBsWfTp pic.twitter.com/fhmb8R3EdA — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 28, 2015

Here is a look at some of the rest of the menu:

🚨 New Texas-sized treats at the ballpark 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3L0N7Wveyh — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 27, 2023

Welp, there’s my word count. I’m going to go get some grub. (RELATED: Vegas Golden Knights Get Creative On Social Media After Losing Game To Edmonton Oilers)

See ya!