Chaos Unravels As Anti-Gun Activists Swarm Inside Tennessee Capitol

Hundreds of protesters swarmed the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday demanding gun control in the wake of Monday’s deadly school shooting.

Protesters showed up outside the capitol Thursday morning as lawmakers began their session, according to WKRN. Protesters were calling for stronger gun control following Monday’s shooting in which 28-year-old transgender Audrey Hale killed three nine-year-olds and three adults at a Christian elementary school.

One organizer told WKRN they hope “that we can make change.”

“It’s a tough state, I get it,” organizer Maryam Abolfazli said, according to WKRN.

Protesters overwhelmed the Capitol, filling the hallways and eventually making their way to the legislative session chambers. (RELATED: Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. Says Americans Are ‘Selfish’ For Wanting To Own Guns)

Video shows a massive group of protesters screaming and trying to break past a group of troopers. One male protester storms through and is immediately taken into custody by authorities before being released as the crowd chants “give him back!”

Emotions outside the House Chambers are still high. Protesters are wanting to talk to lawmakers as they run to bathroom. This young person was briefly detained but let go. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/ybetfQ1fsZ — Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseymgibbs) March 30, 2023

Another video shows protesters in the legislative chambers chanting “no action, no peace” and “enough is enough.”

Authorities managed to clear the Capitol and resumed their session, according to reports.