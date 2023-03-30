Jesse Watters Tells Sen. Josh Hawley That Lawmakers Must Show ‘Some Sort Of Resistance’ After Trump Indictment

Fox News host Jesse Watters told Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Thursday that lawmakers need to show “some sort of resistance” and “take a stand” after the announcement of the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“You as a senator have to take a stand and your colleagues have to take a stand. The American people don’t want to see speeches about how troublesome this is and how historically significant this is,” Watters told Hawley. “No, there has to be something else that you guys do. I don’t know what that is. It’s got to be some sort of show, some sort of resistance, some sort of action because there has to be a line that they can’t cross. You have to show them somehow that this is an unacceptable act. You’re a leader in this country. The American voters expect that.” (RELATED: ‘It’s About Power’: Conservatives Torch ‘Political’ Trump Indictment)

WATCH:

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday. The case centered around an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

“You talk about the line that you can’t cross?” Hawley said in response to Watters. “In my view, they crossed it months ago when they weaponized the FBI against parents, when they weaponized the FBI against everyday Americans that want to exercise their right to free speech. Now they’re pouring it on. Yes, it’s time that we said no further.”

“The Democrats have crossed the Rubicon here and burned the bridge behind them,” Hawley added.

Hawley ripped Bragg in a post on Twitter earlier Thursday after the indictment of Trump was reported.

“Tonight’s indictment of Donald Trump isn’t about the law. It’s about power. Raw power,” Hawley tweeted. “It’s the Democrat Party telling the nation they will stop at nothing to control the outcome of the next presidential election. It is an assault on our democracy, pure and simple.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.