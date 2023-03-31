‘A Blow To America’: Ted Cruz Slams ‘Banana Republic’ Indictment Of Trump

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said the indictment of former President Donald Trump mirrors “banana republics” and dictatorships on Friday’s episode of “Verdict With Ted Cruz.”

Cruz claimed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was targeting Republicans and conservatives in the way that dictatorships attack opposition parties. He called this “a blow to America” and to the “rule of law.”

“I’m a conservative, and I’m heartbroken today because this is such a blow to America,” Cruz said. “It’s a blow to rule of law. Our Constitution was designed, listen, there are countries all over the world. If you’re in Russia, this can happen to you. If you’re in China, this can happen to you. In North Korea or Venezuela or Cuba, this is what banana republics do, this is what dictatorships do. If one party takes power, you better hope you’re not the prior party, cause they’re coming after you and they’ll lock you up and they may put you in front of a firing squad.”

The Texas senator further called the indictment “utter and complete garbage” and argued Bragg and the Democrats “love” that Trump is being indicted. (RELATED: ‘Smash Some Windows, Rob A Few Shops’: Sen. Graham Trolls Manhattan DA Over Trump Indictment)

“It is a case that will most assuredly fail in court. But Bragg doesn’t care. The Democrats, the media partisans who are exultant right now, they don’t care. They love the fact that Donald Trump is being indicted. Never mind the facts. Never mind the law. Never mind guilt or innocence. They hate the man. They are exultant for the political theater of the mug shot that will happen in the coming days,” he said.

The Trump indictment is not going to be the last salvo. More presidents will be indicted. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s political persecution of Donald Trump puts America on a very bad road. This incitement is not good for America and the rule of law. 1/x — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 31, 2023

Cruz argued that the indictment will likely benefit Trump and pointed out that Democrats did not want Bragg to go forward with the charges. Some Democrats feared the political implications of pressing charges against Trump by believing it may hand him a “big boost” in the Republican primary.

“Because even while this is devastating to the rule of law, to the confidence the American people will have in our justice system, at the same time, I think this is an enormous political gift to Donald Trump … A lot of national Democrats were freaking out and we’re pressuring Bragg, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do this, don’t do this. This will help Trump,’” Cruz continued.

Republicans and conservatives have accused the district attorney’s office of conducting a “witch hunt” on the former president in order to influence the 2024 presidential election. The indictment is related to Trump allegedly paying $130,000 in hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election to make her stay silent about an alleged affair.

Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday and appear in court in New York City, the Associated Press reported. His attorney said Friday that he will not be handcuffed or plead guilty.