SDSU Wins On Buzzer-Beater To Advance To National Championship

San Diego State University will play in the national championship following Lamont Butler nailing a buzzer beater to defeat Florida Atlantic. Twitter/Screenshot/MarchMadnessMBB

Seth Roy Contributor
San Diego State University is heading to their first national championship game following Lamont Butler’s buzzer beater to defeat Florida Atlantic on Saturday in the Final Four.

Butler drained a mid-range jumper at the horn with a defender draped all over him to help SDSU skate by FAU 72-71. Butler’s bucket capped off the Aztecs’ 14-point comeback.

After the game, Butler was interviewed by a reporter and asked what was asked what was going through his mind in the final moments of the game. Butler said, “the plan was to just get downhill. They cut me off a little bit, I looked up and there was two seconds left so I got to a shot that I’m comfortable with and I hit it. I’m happy.”

“This is what I came here to do. I’m glad the shot went in and I’m just happy for my team right now,” Butler added.

Butler finished the game with 9 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds, according to ESPN.

SDSU will play the winner of Miami and the UConn for the national title on Monday.