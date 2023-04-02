Youngest Person Publishes Book In History Of Book Publishing

A four-year-old from United Arab Emirates became the youngest person to publish a book.

Saeed Rashed AlMheiri’s wrote “The Elephant Saeed and the Bear,” a story about how kindness wins over anger and the unexpected friendship between two animals, Khaleej Times reported. (RELATED: The Weeknd Is The World’s Most Popular Artist, According To The Guinness Book Of World Records)

Happy International Children’s Book Day! This week, Saeed from the UAE became the world’s youngest male author.https://t.co/nliHHZgRaP — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 2, 2023

“When he told us the story, we were shocked,” his mother Mouza Al Darmaki told Khaleej Times. “He had a clear idea of how the storyline would be and what message he wanted to convey.”

Saeed wrote and illustrated the book. “It was very easy,” he told Khaleej Times. His 8-year-old sister AlDhabi, who holds the record for being the youngest person to publish a bilingual book series, helped Saeed, he said.

Saeed wrote the story in simple words, and the Guinness Book of World Records adjudicators checked his work. With support from the children’s school AlDar Education, Saeed’s book has solved more than 1,000 copies.

“I believe every child can write,” AlDhabi said. “All it takes is a bit of practice. Whether you are a person of determination, or you feel like you are not a good writer, it doesn’t matter. Everyone can write and set world records too. I want to inspire more children so that that we can help raise a new generation who is passionate about books.”