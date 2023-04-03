Man Arrested For Allegedly Using Cattle Prod To Discipline Children

Police in Kentucky arrested a man Friday for allegedly using a cattle prod to discipline two children, according to a press statement.

Anthony Jones, 32, allegedly used the cattle prod on at least one child that was under 12 and another child, according to a Facebook post by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Police did not identify the ages of either child involved.

“Following an earlier investigation while assisting DCBS, Deputy Poynter obtained two complaint warrants of arrest,” the post reads. “Allegedly, the accused used an electric cattle prod multiple times on two children for discipline.” (RELATED: Deputy Director At Juvenile Detention Facility Fired, Higher-Up Reassigned After Alleged Sexual Assault of Child)

Police say they charged Jones with four counts of third-degree criminal abuse for a child 12 or under. They also charged Jones in a separate complaint with another count of third-degree criminal abuse.

“The first complaint warrant of arrest charged four counts of criminal abuse – third degree – child 12 or under,” the post added. “The second complaint warrant of arrest charged one count of criminal abuse – third degree.”

Jones was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest, police said.