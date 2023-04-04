Suspect Allegedly Steals Ambulance, Sings Over Radio, Tells Cops They ‘Can’t Follow’ Her As She Drives To Nearby State

A woman allegedly stole an ambulance from the St. Louis Fire Department on Saturday, KMOV reported.

Officials originally dispatched the ambulance on a “sick call,” according to KMOV. First responders exited the ambulance and could not find a patient.

A 37-year-old woman is facing possible charges after she was arrested in a stolen St. Louis Fire Department ambulance Saturday night. https://t.co/o06OCVsnCQ — KMOV (@KMOV) April 3, 2023

“As they were looking at the scene, making sure that was the patient or that wasn’t the patient. Their ambulance, which was parked a very short distance away, somebody jumped into the ambulance, Medic 31 and stole our ambulance,” Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said, KMOV reported.

The suspect allegedly began singing and making comments on the radio while in the ambulance, KMOV reported.

“Hello, I am such a girl. Teach me how to park,” the suspect allegedly said. “You going to tell me which button to press.”

The suspect allegedly drove the ambulance from Missouri into Illinois to try and evade police, KMOV reported. (RELATED: Psychiatric Patient Steals Ambulance To Hit Up KFC And Get Cigarettes)

“Going to Illinois to get an abortion,” the suspect allegedly said over the radio, the outlet reported.

“I see you. I’m getting across the bridge,” the suspect allegedly added, KMOV noted. “You guys can’t follow me anymore, idiots.”

Officers were forced to break a window in the ambulance to get the suspect out of the vehicle, according to KMOV. She was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.