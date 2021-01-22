US

Man Arrested Driving Stolen Ambulance In Fast Food Drive-Thru

A man was arrested Thursday night in Houston, Texas, for allegedly stealing an ambulance while paramedics were responding to a call.

The man was arrested after the ambulance was found by police with its lights on in a drive-thru line at a fast food restaurant, according to KHOU 11.

Police were reportedly able to track the ambulance after it was stolen by the suspect, leading to the ambulance being found. (RELATED: Armed Man Steals Ambulance, Hits Baby And Elderly Couple Before Police Fire On Him)

The man has reportedly not been charged yet as a result of the incident.

However, this isn’t the first time someone has stolen an ambulance for a late-night fast food run in Houston.

In July 2019, police received a call at 2:30 a.m. about a hospital patient who stole an ambulance left running outside of a hospital.

After stealing the ambulance at the hospital, the patient made a stop at KFC. The suspect also stopped for cigarettes while in the stolen ambulance.

When stopped at a gas station with the stolen ambulance, the man told police he stole it because he needed a ride.