‘Participation Trophy’: CBS Panel Mocks Jill Biden Over Iowa White House Invite

CBS News’ morning panel mocked First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday after she said she wanted to invite both women’s NCAA basketball finalists to the White House.

Biden said Monday that she appreciated the University of Iowa’s sportsmanship after they lost the final game to Louisiana State University (LSU).

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we’ll have LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game,” the first lady said.

White House invitations are usually extended to sports league champions.

“Participation trophy for everybody?” CBS’ Vladimir Duthiers said. (RELATED: ‘A Joke’: LSU’s Angel Reese Mocks Jill Biden’s White House Invitation)

“With all due respect to First Lady Jill Biden, unless we are doing this moving forward, having the winning team and the losing team show up at the White House, let’s keep tradition tradition, which is a special visit for the winner,” panelist Nate Burleson said.

“Because you won!” Duthiers agreed.

“I don’t know, I mean, I’m the girl, I’m saying ‘Bring all the women, yeah,'” another panelist chimed in.

“But let’s do that moving forward for every game,” Burleson chimed in.

“When you’ve been pandering in politics for so long to Iowa, it’s just a reflex,” John Dickerson joked.

Others also did not respond favorably to Biden’s suggestion, with LSU star Angel Reese calling it “a joke.”