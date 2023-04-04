Listen To CNN’s Reaction When Donald Trump Turns Himself In

CNN’s Anderson Cooper announced in a solemn tone the formal arrest of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Trump arrived to the Manhattan court house just before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, escorted in a motorcade and accompanied by several secret service agents and an NYPD officer. As Trump stepped out of his blacked-out SUV, Cooper made the announcement.

“And there he is,” Cooper said, before asking Former Chief Assistant District Attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office Karen Friedman Agnifilo if Trump is officially considered under arrest.

WATCH:

“He will be in the custody of the DA office investigators, obviously with his secret service guard as well, and he will be told he is under arrest and he is in their custody,”Agnifilo said.

“So at this moment, at 1:24 p.m. eastern time, Donald J. Trump is under arrest.” (RELATED: CNN Takes Literal Moment Of Silence To Watch Trump Walk Down Stairs Of His Plane)

“Yes, he is,” Agnifilo said.

Trump is not expected to have his mugshot taken but will be electronically fingerprinted.

Trump was indicted Thursday on allegations he had his then-lawyer Michael Cohen pay hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. The District Attorney’s office alleges Trump forged business records to hide the alleged payout.