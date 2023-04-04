Mississippi Senator Endorses Trump Right Before Arraignment

Republican Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith endorsed former U.S. President Donald Trump in his 2024 presidential campaign hours before the arraignment, she announced late Monday.

Hyde-Smith on Monday night accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of doing the business of George Soros, who contributed heavily to a group that funded Bragg, and called Trump’s indictment over hush money a “political stunt” that has nothing to do with justice, according to her statement. (RELATED: Cindy Hyde-Smith Breaks Mississippi’s Glass Ceiling As She Becomes The State’s First Female Elected To Congress)

“I believe the whole affair will backfire on the prosecutor and Democrats,” Hyde-Smith said.

The senator highlighted Trump’s policies related to the U.S. border, the economy, taxes and energy independence that she said made “America better.”

“I support a return to those policies and to President Trump’s effective leadership,” she added.

“President Trump has been attentive to the needs of Mississippi, he has made multiple trips here along with members of his Administration, and Mississippians can count on him to continue to focus on our priorities,” she said. “Therefore, I am endorsing Donald J. Trump for another term in the White House and will be working to assist him in winning the Republican nomination for President in 2024. I urge my fellow Mississippians and fellow Republicans across the country to join me in supporting President Trump and working on his behalf.”

Senator Hyde-Smith is the sixth senator to endorse Trump in his campaign, alongside Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Republican Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Republican Montana Sen. Eric Schmitt and Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, according to The Hill.

