Sofia Richie Converts To Judaism Ahead Of Her Upcoming Nuptials

Famous model and social media influencer Sofia Richie revealed she has converted to Judaism ahead of her wedding to Elliot Grange later this year by posting the news to her Instagram story on Monday.

The 24-year-old shared her most recent life update alongside a selfie, looking very happy about the announcement. “What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism,” Richie said in her post.

“It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” she wrote to her story, according to People.

Richie seemed very enthusiastic about making the change and broadcast her excitement about completing the process and officially converting.

“Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️,” she wrote in her post, according to People.

Lionel Richie’s daughter is poised to marry her music executive fiancé in 2023 but the exact date and wedding details have been kept private so far.

Grainge is a 28-year-old music mogul and son of the Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Sir Lucian Grainge, according to People. (RELATED: Billionaire Nelson Peltz Sues Fired Wedding Planners Who Refused To Return Deposit)

Richie was raised in a Christian family and attended Oaks Christian School in Los Angeles when she was younger, People noted.