Billionaire Nelson Peltz Sues Fired Wedding Planners Who Refused To Return Deposit

Actress Nicola Peltz and her father, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba after they refused to return the $159,000 deposit they received for Nicola’s wedding, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

Nelson claimed he and his wife Claudia hired Braghin and Grijalba in March 2022 when they booked the pair’s company, Plan Design Events, to coordinate their daughter’s big day. Braghin and Grijalba came onboard six weeks before the high-profile wedding in place of a previous wedding planner with whom the Peltz family had parted ways, the outlet reported. Nelson alleges in his lawsuit that nine days into their agreement, it became apparent that Grijalba and Braghin were not equipped to handle their 500-person event, but that they refused to return his money when he let them go, according to the Daily Mail.

“The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity,” the lawsuit reads, according to the Daily Mail.

Nelson’s legal filing included text messages between Nicola and the wedding planners indicating an error made with a guest named Lewis Hamilton. The planners indicated he had confirmed his attendance with an RSVP, but he had told the couple he was unable to attend.

“I need time to do this,” Grijalba allegedly wrote in a text to Nicola. “I’m going to take a moment to learn the app and send you the information, I hate looking like a fool but I hate the most not giving you what you need ASAP. I will be back soon,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

Nicola replied by text and called out the wedding planner. "That's not true. He didn't rsvp AT ALL."

Nelson’s legal filing didn’t stop at the text disputes surrounding the allegedly mismanaged RSVP process. He went on to claim that Grijalba’s habit of drinking on the job also negatively impacted his daughter’s wedding.

Nelson claims Grijalba posted messages in their group chat indicating she was “going for a tequila before her head exploded,” the outlet noted.

“Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime – to have their names associated with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel PDE into wedding planning stardom,” the Peltz’ lawyer wrote in a statement, according to Page Six. “In reality, however, it later became clear that PDE viewed this is as an opportunity to take advantage of Peltz by making material misrepresentations on both their website and in person regarding their experience, expertise and capability of planning the wedding,” the attorney wrote, per the outlet.

The Peltz family added their legal fees to the damages they are seeking through the court filing.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham were married April 9, 2022.