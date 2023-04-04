Suspect Appears To Tell Police He ‘Had A Fun Time’ During Shootout, Bodycam Footage Shows

A suspect who allegedly got into a shootout Sunday with police in Ohio appeared to tell them afterwards that he “had a fun time,” according to footage shared by ABC 6.

Rodruigues Fitzgerald allegedly exchanged gunfire with police who were trying to serve a search warrant, according to ABC 6. He allegedly started shooting at officers first.

NEW: A spokesperson for Columbus police says the person’s condition after being shot has been upgraded from critical to stable. https://t.co/F5E3cippdm — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) April 2, 2023

Bodycam footage posted by ABC 6 shows police attempting to tell Fitzgerald to get inside.

“Get inside,” one officer can be heard yelling, according to the footage. “Get inside now. Get on the ground now.”

The footage shows officers exchanging gunfire with the suspect for several minutes before taking him into custody.

“I had a fun time,” the suspect tells police in the footage, AB6 reported. (RELATED: ‘He Kept Apologizing To His Mother’: Man Robs Starbucks Across From Police Station, Gets In Shootout With Cops)

One of the officers reportedly hit Fitzgerald with gunfire, according to ABC 6. No officers were injured during the shootout.

“We can’t control when somebody comes out of a residence and starts shooting at our personnel,” Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said, according to NBC 4. “When that happens, our personnel are forced to defend themselves and defend the lives of everyone around here and fire shots back at that individual.”

Fitzgerald was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable, NBC 4 reported.