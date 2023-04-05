Republican Rep. Dan Bishop On Crutches After Suffering Serious Injury

Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a weekend game of pickleball, he said Wednesday.

“I unfortunately tore my Achilles tendon over the weekend in an ill-advised game of pickleball, but I’ll be back on my feet soon. It’s a privilege to serve the good people of [North Carolina’s Eighth District], & I’ll be back in DC for votes, come hell or high water. They can’t keep me down for long!” he tweeted.

The Achilles tendon runs along the back of the lower leg and foot. A ruptured Achilles tendon is a common injury for basketball and football players, and the injury typically has a six-to-twelve month recovery time. The injury can be treated with either surgery or physical therapy.

