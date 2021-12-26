Editorial

Jaguars Star Running Back James Robinson Has A Torn Achilles

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jacksonville Jaguars star James Robinson suffered a serious injury Sunday.

During a loss to the Jets, the talented running back suffered a torn Achilles, according to interim head coach Darrell Bevell. That would almost certainly mean we’ve seen the last of Robinson on a football field in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is just a brutal break for the Jaguars and Robinson. He’s one of the most talented young backs in the NFL, had to deal with Urban Meyer’s nonsense for the majority of a season, still managed to put together a great year and it’s now over.

It’s just a punch straight to the gut for the rising star and the franchise.

An Achilles injury is nothing to mess around with, and it can be incredibly serious. It’s the kind of injury that can end your season.

Seeing as how we’re already nearly at the end of the regular season, there’s next to no chance you see him until next year.

Let’s all hope he bounces back in a huge way!