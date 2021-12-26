Jaguars Star Running Back James Robinson Has A Torn Achilles

Jacksonville Jaguars star James Robinson suffered a serious injury Sunday.

During a loss to the Jets, the talented running back suffered a torn Achilles, according to interim head coach Darrell Bevell. That would almost certainly mean we’ve seen the last of Robinson on a football field in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jaguars’ HC Darrell Bevell announced that RB James Robinson tore his Achilles today vs. the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

This is just a brutal break for the Jaguars and Robinson. He’s one of the most talented young backs in the NFL, had to deal with Urban Meyer’s nonsense for the majority of a season, still managed to put together a great year and it’s now over.

It’s just a punch straight to the gut for the rising star and the franchise.

#Jaguars RB James Robinson, who left the field with a lower leg injury, is out with a torn Achilles. He’ll have an MRI to determine the extent. Just an awful way to end the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

An Achilles injury is nothing to mess around with, and it can be incredibly serious. It’s the kind of injury that can end your season.

Seeing as how we’re already nearly at the end of the regular season, there’s next to no chance you see him until next year.

James Robinson was carted off the field after an apparent Achilles injury. Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sUd8U9wnEZ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 26, 2021

Let’s all hope he bounces back in a huge way!