REPORT: Klay Thompson Suffers An Achilles Injury, Is Done For The Season

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson is reportedly out for the year.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors superstar suffered a season-ending achilles injury while hooping with some guys Wednesday.

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Thompson previously tore his ACL in 2019.

This honestly sucks for Thompson, and there’s no other way to put it. He tore his ACL back in 2019, worked incredibly hard to get back to a place where he could play this upcoming season and now he’s reportedly suffered another major injury.

To say it’s an absolutely brutal situation for him would be an understatement.

The good news for Thompson is that he’s a very competitive guy, and I have no doubt that he’ll do whatever is necessary to play in 2022. It’s shocking to even put that number out there, but that’s the reality of the situation.

The last game he played in was back in 2019, and he won’t be good to go until the 2022 season.

Let’s all hope that he’s able to get healthy as soon as possible.