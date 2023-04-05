Suspect Allegedly Threatened To Hit Florida Woman With ‘Big Blue Bible,’ Then Stole Her Purse

A Florida man allegedly threatened to strike a woman with a Christian Bible and stole her purse.

The man allegedly approached the woman in the city of Jacksonville, Florida, and demanded the purse she was carrying, according to News 4 JAX. If she did not hand it over, the suspect allegedly told her he’d hit her in the head with a ‘big blue Bible.’

City officers reportedly got wind of the situation after the woman waved down officers after the alleged incident unfolded. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Pulled Out Knife, Stabbed Wife To Death During Weekly Bible Study)

He then took her bag forcefully and then “ran off,” according to the outlet.

Not long after, Jacksonville police found the man one block away and took him into custody.

“Robbery detectives assisted patrol in the investigation and the suspect was arrested,” according to News 4 JAX.

The incident occurred near Broad Street and Monroe Street in downtown Jacksonville, the outlet added. (RELATED: Researchers Claim They’ve Deciphered An Ancient Tablet That Confirms A Biblical Narrative)

Neither the identify of suspect nor the woman whose bag was stolen were revealed in the report.