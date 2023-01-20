Watch Jacksonville Jaguars Fans Send Their Team Off In Absolute Style Before Game Against The Kansas City Chiefs

DUUUVAL!

The Jacksonville Jaguars square off against the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 21 in the NFL Divisional Playoffs, but before heading to Missouri, Jags fans showed up in full force Friday before the team left TIAA Bank Stadium.

As team buses were making their way to the airport, thousands of the Jacksonville faithful packed the streets of (say it with me) DUUUUUUVAL to wish their boys a farewell and good luck.

And not just that, but it was an absolute party, with music blasting and everybody rockin’ Jaguars gear.

Here were the highlights:

This is the scene to send off your #Jaguars to Kanas City. Everybody said #Duuuval. LET’S FREAKING GO. pic.twitter.com/Hi61z3Kk3B — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) January 20, 2023

#DUUUVAL is OUT HERE at the divisional weekend player send-off! pic.twitter.com/dN1FlqqJn0 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 20, 2023

Jacksonville @Jaguars fans cheered their team off to Kansas City on Friday before their NFL playoff game on Saturday.#duuuval #dtwd

🎥: @SelfTUPhoto pic.twitter.com/FZAcE3KfSx — Florida Times-Union (@jaxdotcom) January 20, 2023

And here’s a bonus gem of Jacksonville Jaguars fans kickin’ the ass of Kansas City Chiefs fans in an airplane contest:

#DUUUVAL has landed in Kansas City ‼️ Shoutout Ken & Mary, the BEST @SouthwestAir attendants, for making it happen for some #Jaguars fans (Ken will be here all week, folks 😅😂) 🗣️ SOUND UP pic.twitter.com/RktG7Uwe8h — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) January 20, 2023

As a sports blogger, of course, I want to be right on all of my predictions, but for the love of God with my fandom and my status as a Floridian, I’ve never so badly wanted the Jacksonville Jaguars to upset the Kansas City Chiefs.

Do I think it will happen?

Well, that’s a different story, and luckily for you, you can see all of my NFL Divisional Playoffs predictions here. (RELATED: The NFL Playoffs Ratchet Up With Divisional Round. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

But holy (bleep), imagine the glory if the Jaguars can pull this off.

Insert hype video:

I want this win, and I want it bad.

GO JAGS! DUUUUVAL!