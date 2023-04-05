Jorge Masvidal’s Rivalry With Longtime Opponent Colby Covington Takes Center Stage At Presser For Different Fight

Jorge Masvidal had some harsh words for Colby Covington on Wednesday during a press conference leading up to UFC 287.

Masvidal was asked by a reporter if it would be “wise” for Covington to show up for his welterweight contest against Gilbert Burns on Saturday, to which he replied, “Of course. He’s an attention-seeking ass whore.”

“He’s gonna be there from 100 feet away and 20 security guards. He’s gonna be saying all types of crazy shit that he’s the king of this and that … he’s only the king of calling cops and sucking cock,” Masvidal said.

Masvidal and Covington absolutely hate each other and hopefully this is what sparks them getting back into the octagon together for one more fight.

Covington and Masvidal fought at UFC 272 back in March 2022, but it wasn’t the last time that they got into a scuffle. Following Covington’s dominant unanimous decision victory over Masvidal, Masvidal was arrested for allegedly jumping Covington in Miami weeks after the fight. Fox Sports host Andy Slater claimed Masvidal sucker-punched Covington twice and broke one of his teeth during the altercation. Masvidal may have referred to Covington as the “king of calling cops” over the alleged incident. (RELATED: Conor McGregor Calls For Armed Guards In Schools)

After the way Covington manhandled Masvidal last year, I think it would be wise for Masvidal to worry about Burns instead of Covington as he prepares for UFC 287 on Saturday. If he can’t shift his focus onto Burns, he will be handed another loss.

With that said, I would pay heaps of money to see Covington and Masvidal lock horns one more time in the future.