Milwaukee Brewers Dominate New York Mets So Much That They Ended Up Doing Something That Hasn’t Been Done In 25 Years

I won’t lie … I’m loving this early season misery of the Mets.

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer completely bombed last night, allowing back-to-back-to-back (yes, three consecutive) home runs to the Milwaukee Brewers‘ Rowdy Tellez, Brian Anderson and Garrett Mitchell in the sixth inning of a 9-0 loss. For Brewers pitcher Wade Miley, he would have a complete opposite night, racking up his 100th career win Tuesday.

In the top of the seventh inning as Brooks Raley was relieving for Scherzer, Anderson and Mitchell then clobbered another set of back-to-back dingers. And then with Anderson in particular, he was on fire Tuesday, also racking up a two-run double in the first inning against Scherzer. In total, Anderson had six RBIs on the day, and this came after Monday’s game against New York, where he would get a homer in the Brewers‘ 10-0 win.

It wasn’t just a victory or a single moment of glory either for Anderson and Mitchell in particular, who became the first teammates since June 13, 1998 to hit back-to-back home runs in consecutive innings. The last to do so was the Atlanta Braves’ Javy López and Andruw Jones, doing so against the Montreal Expos.

And then you also have this gem:

The @Brewers are the first team in MLB history to hit back-to-back-to-back HR one inning and then back-to-back HR the next inning. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 5, 2023

Now I know we’re here in the early season and there’s a long way to go. I get the whole concept of “this is a marathon, not a sprint.”

But man … I can’t help but to love the early season success of my Atlanta Braves, and the struggles of our rival New York Mets. (RELATED: Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Makes Amazing Gesture When Meeting With Legend Ichiro Suzuki)

I love you, Steve Cohen (Mets owner). But this is just business.