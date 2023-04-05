Star Wars Fans Angry Over Lizzo, Jack Black Cameos

Fans are fuming about Lizzo and Jack Black’s cameo appearance in the Star Wars universe, and are slamming “The Mandalorian” as an epic fail.

The latest episode features Lizzo, Black, and Christopher Lloyd, and fans aren’t vibing with the newcomers. Lizzo played a character called The Duchess and Black played the role of her husband, Bombardier, an ex-Imperial facilities planning officer. In their big scene, Lizzo formed a bond with Grogu (Baby Yoda,) and fans had a lot to say about all these changes.

Some fans thought this was a fun twist, but the majority of the die-hard Star Wars fans out there seemed to have grave concerns for the future of the franchise. Social media was buzzing with criticism, with some fans ranting about this being the “worst” thing they had ever seen.

One user wrote, “This is the worst ‘#StarWars’ I have ever seen! @Jon_Favreau & @BryceDHoward you should be ashamed and embarressed for making this garbage! If you thought #Grogu jumping was an embarrassing scene”

NotTheBee headlined an article, “Disney put Jack Black and Lizzo in an episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ to kill Star Wars entirely.”

“It’s not even the cameos or the side quests, it’s the off-genre story trying to be deep while completely ignoring what Star Wars is. You can’t tell a story when you don’t understand the base material,” another user wrote, the outlet reported.

Another user wrote, “The Mandalorian visits Ham Planet in this weeks episode and we are introduced to even more space whales! #Lizzo #StarWars #TharSheBlows.” (RELATED: Seth Meyers And Lizzo Get Drunk, Engage In Shenanigans)

Writer Kim Horcher wrote, “The Lizzo/Jack Black/Christopher Lloyd #TheMandalorian📷 episode is either a bizarre mess or Star Wars at its peak, but NOTHING in between. The problem is I don’t know which yet.”