Facebook Deletes Hate Comments On Lizzo’s Social Media Following ‘Rumors’ Release

Facebook is removing hateful comments left by internet trolls on pop singer Lizzo’s social media accounts following the release of her new song “Rumors.”

The three-time Grammy winner addressed the outpouring of hate in an Instagram Live Sunday, claiming she typically ignores the haters but is struggling this time around. The full video is now available on YouTube.

“People who have something mean to say about you — and for the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she said through tears. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.”

Bullies have been targeting the singer’s weight, race and other insecurities in the comments of her social media ever since the “Rumors” video dropped Aug. 13. Some people also allegedly think Lizzo is playing into the “Mammy” stereotype, a historic racist caricature of a happy, heavyset black woman who served white families, according to NBC News.

“These people who are saying this are probably the same people who are mad when I’m being hypersexual and the mammy trope is actually desexualized,” Lizzo responded in a “stitched” TikTok Sunday. “So it can’t both be true — make it make sense.”

People are “just mad” to see a happy, plus sized black woman in pop music, the singer added.



A spokesperson for Facebook said the company recently has been reviewing posts related to Lizzo and taking down those that break their rules against hate speech and harassment, according to HuffPost.

Facebook defines hate speech as “​​a direct attack against people [on the basis of] race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity and serious disease,” according to its Community Standards.

Lizzo was “blown away” to hear of the tech company’s intervention.

“It’s time to protect black women at a systemic level. I hope this drives the conversation,” she tweeted Wednesday.

I AM BLOWN AWAY… it’s time to protect black women at a systemic level. I hope this drives the conversation #ProtectBlackWomen @Facebook https://t.co/ZXje8p349p — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 18, 2021



Cardi B, a fellow singer who is featured on “Rumors,” also stepped in to defend her collaborator. (RELATED: Smoke Break: Was Lizzo ‘Fat-Shamed’ By Fitness Trainer Jillian Michaels?)

“Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table,” she tweeted Sunday in response to Lizzo’s emotional Instagram Live.

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021



Lizzo has used the recent media attention to shine a light on the state of the industry.

​​”People are like, don’t let ‘em see you with your head down… My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up,” she told Good Morning America Wednesday. “But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.”

Lizzo also claimed black women in the music industry have historically been marginalized and suffer from “erasure” the most.

“But, I chose undeniable, loud, and wonderful,” she said. “I’m still here.”

As of Wednesday, her “Rumors” music video has been streamed over 15 million times on YouTube.