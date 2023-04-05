Twitter Users React After ‘W’ On HQ Sign Gets Covered Up, Making Platform Name Look Like ‘Titter’

Twitter turned heads Wednesday when the Internet noticed the letter “W” on the sign outside the company’s headquarters had been covered up, effectively spelling out the word “Titter,” a picture shows.

A user named “softwarejameson” apparently took note of the covering and posted a photo on Twitter. Many other users reacted to the picture with lighthearted comments and seeming approval.

“Only [Elon Musk] can do this,” a user named DogeDesigner tweeted, along with a laughing emoji.

“I love Titter,” user ALX tweeted, followed by a salute emoji.

“Did you know that #Titter means to giggle?” Twitter and SpaceX security engineer Jason Staley wrote in response to the photo.

Titter on Market St., SF 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GzWL8yZipM — Jameson (@softwarejameson) April 5, 2023

hilarious — Lucas (@LucasCanuck) April 5, 2023

That’s funny. (Giggle giggle giggle) I suspect this is @elonmusk ‘s doing. — SusieQ 🇺🇸 Vaccine Injured 💉😡 (@SDaviesLaird) April 5, 2023

😂 — Tony Cahill (@DVetCommentary) April 5, 2023

I love this — KING Architect (@nurayn_us) April 5, 2023

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a roughly $44 billion deal in October 2022. The platform on Monday changed its iconic blue bird logo that sits in the top left corner of the site to the “doge” meme, and the meme still remains in place of the platform’s traditional logo as of Wednesday. (RELATED: Elon Musk Replaces Twitter Bird Logo With Doge Meme)

In March, Musk tweeted that he was “rolling on the floor laughing my ass off” in response to a BBC report showing hate speech and disinformation have increased on Twitter since his takeover, according to Deadline. That same month, Musk publicly beefed with an employee who inquired about his own employment status by tweeting at the CEO.