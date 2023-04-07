REPORT: The Masters Is Bringing In An Insane $1 Million Every Hour On Merchandise

This is incredible.

Just getting a ticket to the Masters requires some luck (not just a stack of cash), so when someone succeeds in getting an opportunity to attend the tournament at Augusta National, they’ll usually go all out to share the fact that they were, well, there. And to accomplish this flex, some will even drop boatloads of money on Masters merchandise.

At most sporting events, fans like to share their experience by recording video and taking photos. Cell phones, however, aren’t allowed into Augusta National. So with that being the case, proving that you were at the Masters comes with limited options, which cause some people to spend, spend, spend on merch.

And it’s such a large amount of money spent, that the Masters is making a crazy profit — like $1 million per hour profit, according to sports and business expert Joe Pompliano. This information was originally reported by Justin Teitelbaum in a 2022 Forbes article.

From that particular Forbes piece, here is their breakdown of the revenue for the 2022 Masters:

Merchandise: $69 million

$69 million Badges: $40 million

$40 million International TV rights: $25 million

$25 million Concessions: $8 million

$8 million On-course sponsors: $0

$0 Domestic TV rights: $0

This is the line for merchandise at The Masters. They’ll do about $70 million in merch sales this week. That’s $10 million a day, $1 million an hour, $16,000 a minute, and $277 every second. Absolutely insane. (📷: u/seamus_MC) pic.twitter.com/IBkVgRfpQA — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 6, 2023

This is pretty insane.

I knew that the Masters was popular and I knew that the tournament brought in a lot of money, but $1 million an hour?

Yeah, I wasn’t expecting that, but at the same time, it’s not the most surprising thing in the world. This is the Masters, the home of the flashy green jacket. In fact, it’s so flashy that I even considered buying one of those nice green polos that they have on their website, and then I saw the $200 price tag. (RELATED: REPORT: Ben Gordon Arrested After Threatening Juice Shop Patrons With Knife)

Golf is a rich man’s game and I am far from that.

But hey, at least I would be able to take advantage of the famously low and humble concession prices if I was able to go — this after filing for bankruptcy after I get my ticket and my polo.

The 2023 Masters concessions prices are here. For $66, you could buy one of every item. pic.twitter.com/ga8A8LAphg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 4, 2023

But seriously, though … It really would be cool to go to the Masters one day.