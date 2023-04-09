Texas Governor Working ‘Swiftly’ To Secure Pardon For Army Vet Convicted Of Shooting Armed BLM Rioter

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is working “swiftly” to secure a pardon for an army veteran convicted of shooting a Black Lives Matter (BLM) rioter in Austin during the summer of 2020, he announced in a tweet Saturday.

Daniel Perry, a 37-year-old U.S. Army sergeant, was convicted of shooting and killing 28-year-old Garrett Foster during BLM riots in Austin in July 2020. Perry was driving in the state’s capital when he turned onto a street where a BLM crowd had gathered. Foster — who was reportedly armed with an AK-47 — and several other protestors then approached Perry’s vehicle. Perry’s lawyers allege Perry shot Foster in self-defense after the latter leveled his reported rifle at him while Perry was still seated in his vehicle, Reuters reported.

A jury found Perry guilty on one count of murder Saturday after an eight-day trial, though sentencing was projected to be delayed until Tuesday.

Abbott, however, is working as “swiftly as Texas law allows” to pardon Perry’s conviction.

I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. pic.twitter.com/HydwdzneMU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2023

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws in self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive district attorney,” Abbott’s statement read. Texas allows for the governor to make requests of the Board of Pardons and Paroles: Abbott announced he has done so and plans to approve the Board’s recommendation for parole “as soon as it hits [his] desk.” (RELATED: DANIEL: The Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Was A Victory For The American Legal System Against The Woke Mob)

In addition, Abbott declared he “strongly” supported House Bill 2640, which would require district attorneys to present exculpatory evidence in grand jury proceedings. “I have already prioritized reigning in rogue District Attorneys and the Texas Legislature is working on laws to achieve that goal,” Abbott declared.