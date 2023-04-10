5-Year-Old Allegedly Shot To Death As Parents Drive Along California Freeway

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed a five-year-old girl died after allegedly being shot as she was riding in a car with her parents on a freeway on Saturday evening, according to NBC Bay Area.

The alleged shooting occurred as the family drove on Interstate 880 in the vicinity of the border between Fremont and Milpitas south of Oakland, NBC Bay Area reported.

The Coroner’s Bureau of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office identified the girl as Eliyanah Crisostomo. Her parents survived the incident without injuries, according to NBC Bay Area.

A spokesperson for the family said Eliyanah and her parents were driving to a family dinner at the time of the alleged shooting, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Car Jacker Dies After Jumping Out Of Stolen Police Cruiser Mid-Chase)

#BREAKING: 5-year-old killed in I-880 shooting near Fremont-Milpitas border identified as Eliyanah Crisostomo, Alameda County coroner says. https://t.co/U2UXJi1CHt pic.twitter.com/NbPWNfOTFy — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) April 10, 2023

Santa Cruz Police three suspects later in the evening who were allegedly associated with the shooting. They are also accused of committing another shooting in the same area, ABC News reported.

Santa Cruz Police in a Sunday Facebook post said officers “initiated a car stop” on a vehicle with occupants possibly associated with the shooting but added that the car “did not yield, and a pursuit was initiated.”

“During the pursuit on Hwy 17, officers observed the vehicle’s occupants discarding a firearm from the car.” The pursuit ended as officers “safely took three occupants into custody.” Police later recovered the firearm thrown from the suspect’s car, the post continued.