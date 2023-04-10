Dem Senator In Battleground State Announces Reelection Bid

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania announced Monday that he will seek reelection in 2024.

Casey, the longest serving Democratic Senator in the swing-state’s history, is seeking his fourth term in the Senate, he announced Monday. The senator, who has formed a close relationship with President Joe Biden, plans to target “corporate special interests” and emphasize fighting for working class families, The Associated Press reported.

“I’ve been spending years on the road and going to all of our 67 counties and delivering for the people of our state and communities in our state,” Casey told the AP. “And that’s the kind of approach I’ll take to the campaign: We’re going to go everywhere and try to earn every vote.”

The senator will focus his reelection campaign on bolstering infrastructure, hydrogen power plants, domestic semiconductor production and reducing prescription drug costs, according to the AP.

Folks, I’m running for re-election. There’s still more work to do to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians easier. The map is back, and I’m not done yet. pic.twitter.com/478OmmEid7 — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) April 10, 2023

“That means being willing to fight and not back down from any fight for those communities and those families,” Casey said. (RELATED: Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Announces Cancer Diagnosis)

The main potential Republican challenger that Casey might face in 2024 is David McCormick, who lost the state’s Senate GOP primary in 2022 to Trump-backed Dr. Mehmet Oz, the AP reported. McCormick could face a Republican primary challenger, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who has Trump’s endorsement and has suggested he may run.

Casey, the son of former Pennsylvania Gov. Bob Casey Sr., previously served as State Auditor General and Treasurer before he was initially elected in 2006. The senator announced that he received a prostate cancer diagnosis in early January, which he has undergone surgery for and since returned to work.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.