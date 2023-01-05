Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, he announced Thursday.

“Last month I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Casey said in a statement.

First elected in 2006, Casey is the longest-serving Democratic senator in Pennsylvania history. He previously served as State Auditor General and Treasurer. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin Reveals ‘Serious But Curable’ Cancer Diagnosis)

“In the coming months, I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead,” Casey continued.

